Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8 (finale) gets early release

Just in case you were not excited enough to see the Bad Sisters season 2 finale over on Apple TV+ this week, here is some other good news. You are actually going to be seeing it a little bit earlier than you would expect!

The folks at the streaming service have at this point officially confirmed now that the final episode — and potentially the last one for the entire series — is going to be premiering on Monday, December 23 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is a good 24 hours earlier than past episodes have premiered, and there is a pretty good reason as to why this is happening: The Christmas holiday.

Even as things currently stand, you can argue that the end of the Sharon Horgan series will be swallowed up by the holiday season. Yet, it 100% would in the event that it was made available right in the midst of Christmas Eve / Christmas Day.

Now if you are curious as to what exactly will be coming up here, we simply suggest that you check out the full season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Season finale. As Houlihan discovers shocking revelations, the sisters face an impossible situation.

Given that Apple TV+ is not noting that this is the series finale, they are leaving the door open in the event that creator / star Sharon Horgan wants to make more. What we can say at present is that within this episode, you are likely going to learn the full truth about Ian and Grace, let alone whose body is in the trunk. That was something we saw back in the premiere and honestly, curiosity about it has driven us more or less insane ever since.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

