Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8 (finale): What we need

For those who are currently unaware, Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8 is going to be the big finale — and we’re still sad about that. Why end the show now? We love these characters and spending time in this world; however, all signs are that there will not be a season 3. Or, at the very least, creator and star Sharon Horgan is not actively thinking about one.

So with that information in mind, what stories do we actually need to see wrapped up? Well, let’s just say that could be a pretty lengthy list.

Obviously, the first order of business here is ensuring that there is justice for Grace. Did Ian kill her? What all did he do leading up to her death? This is obviously a really bad person who does need to be stopped. From here, you also have to sit back and think a little bit about whether or not Angelica is going to help or hurt the Garvey sisters at the end of the day. At the very least, we do tend to think that they should share a common goal.

Beyond all of that, we do think there are a few personal storylines that need some closure. Take, for example, what ends up happening with Bibi and her adoption. Or, what we’re going to see regarding Becka and her pregnancy. Is she going to end up with Joe, or with Matt? Will a storyline surface for Ursula in the finale that is more substantial than we’ve seen all season?

Of course, we also do tend to think that we’ll learn more about Houlihan and her role in wrapping up the case — love her or hate her, but she’s been essential to this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

