Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8 (finale) video: The trunk mystery

In just a matter of days on Apple TV+ you are going to see the Bad Sisters season 2 finale arrive — are answers coming with it?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is rather simple: We’d love nothing more than resolution on the big trunk mystery from the start of the season. Who was trapped in there? Also, did the Garvey sisters actually kill them?

If you watched episode 7, then you are probably pretty darn suspicious that the person in said trunk is Ian — and that may be something that this show is banking on. How else would you explain the latest sneak preview for the finale?

If you head over to Broadway World, you can see a new sneak peek where the Garvey sisters find themselves being confronted by Houlihan the moment they step out of the car. (Also, for some reason Angelica is there.) What does she want from them? It’s rather simple: To open the trunk. Yet, she soon realizes that it is empty, and she then questions them as to Ian’s whereabouts. Is this a sign that he was never in the trunk at all? Maybe, or it could be the show playing around with time. Or, Ian could be a red herring just like Angelica was for a good chunk of the season.

Given that Sharon Horgan (who stars as Eva and is also the creator) has noted that there will be closure at the end of the finale, we tend to think that answers are coming in one form or another. We just have to wonder just what they will look like. Regardless of what happens to Ian, we just want Grace’s memory to be honored since she has clearly gone through so much terrible stuff over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

