Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The finale & answers

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to be seeing Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8 — are you ready for the big finale?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is rather simple: This could be the end of the series outright. The first season at one point looked like a limited series and just like with that one, creator Sharon Horgan went into this with the plan to tell a clear beginning, middle, and end. That means that we’re going to learn whether or not Ian can be stopped and the Garvey sisters can get their lives back on track. (Of course, there is also a matter of a body in a trunk that needs to be dealt with.)

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

As Houlihan discovers shocking revelations, the sisters face an impossible situation.

What is that impossible situation?

We do tend to think that it has to do firmly with Ian, and they are in a tough spot already. We are talking here all about women who have already been in a reasonable amount of jeopardy from Houlihan all season, so why would they feel that comfortable with her digging further into things now? If they feel like killing Ian is their best situation to earn their freedom, that could with a lot of plotting, as well.

The last thing that is worth noting here is that for now, it appears as though Bad Sisters is going to be premiering on Christmas Eve. This could always change and if it does, we’ll let you know.

What do you want to see on Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8?

Do you think that the finale is going to tie together a lot of loose ends? Let us know in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

