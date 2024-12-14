Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7 video: A big Angelica reveal!

As we prepare to see Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7, it turns out that there is something huge to discuss regarding Angelica. As it turns out, Fiona Shaw’s character may not be as dead as we once thought!

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak preview for the episode that seemingly confirms that despite the incident at sea, Angelica is still out there — which of course poses a big problem. Bibi, Ursula, and Becka were all on the boat with Roger’s sister when she was knocked over the side. None of them are responsible for what happened and by virtue of that, Angelica can’t hurt them that much … or can she? Well, one of the things that we know is that she is incredibly manipulative.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Bad Sisters videos!

Now as we move further into this episode, we imagine that for the Garvey Sisters, they just have to figure out how to approach Angelica — or, potentially, get her on their side. That is one of those things that is ultimately easier said than done, and we really don’t have any clearly defined way to describe it at the moment. They have a lot to figure out here and in the end, we don’t tend to think that it will be easy. Angelica could even want something from them!

As the video above does reference, though, we’re also not sure how much time the sisters are going to have to really devote to Angelica, given that they also have other big stuff on their plate — including Ian. This is someone who may not be all he presented himself as. At the very least, they are certainly more paranoid now!

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Bad Sisters, including some other details on what else is ahead

What do you think we’re going to be seeing moving into Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







