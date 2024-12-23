Bosch: Legacy season 3 spoilers: More on the story ahead

As so many of you may be aware at this point, we are going to have a chance to see the Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere in March. That is exciting but at the same time, there are still some big-time questions. The exact nature of this story remains to be seen!

However, we are at least happy to share a little more intel now on not just the narrative ahead, but also the specific Michael Connelly source material that will be adapted.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the new season (and final season) is going to be based on the Connell works Desert Star and The Black Ice. Meanwhile, there is also an image in there of Harry seemingly do his best to try to help Honey Chandler, who may end up being in a certain amount of danger. How much so? Well, a part of that does remain to be seen.

If you have not seen the official synopsis for the new season yet, we highly suggest that you take a look at it below:

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

While we’re sure that there is going to be a certain amount of closure within this final stretch of episodes, don’t expect everything to be super-clean and tidy. After all, remember that there is a Renee Ballard spin-off ahead, and that Welliver will take his character over there in some capacity. There is always a chance that a few other familiar faces turn up as well.

