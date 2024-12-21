Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: Winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that we will learn more about Bosch: Legacy season 3 between now and the end of the winter? Let’s just say that, almost certainly, the answer here is yet — and there is a pretty darn good reason why.

After all, remember for a moment that Amazon has already announced a March 2025 launch date for the third and final season of the show — note that the Freevee branding may be going away, but there are still free programs that the streaming service will have. We’ll have to wait for a few more particulars here.

Since we do know the exact month in which we are seeing Harry Bosch back, that does take out at least least a certain amount of the guess-work — and with that, we can say with a lot of confidence that an exact premiere date will be revealed before too long. It may not be over the next couple of weeks, but we’d honestly shocked if it is not out there before the end of January.

As for what the final chapter of Bosch: Legacy will look like, we don’t think that it is going to be all that different from what we have seen before. There should be opportunities to see a little bit more into Honey Chandler’s new and exciting career challenge; meanwhile, there is a lot from that big Preston Borders cliffhanger at the end of season 2 that inevitably needs to be addressed. It could push both Maddie and Harry both in some interesting ways.

Also, go ahead and remember this: Even though we are near the end of this show, Harry is going to be back for the upcoming Renee Ballard series; also, Maggie Q will appear as that character before Legacy comes to a close.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

