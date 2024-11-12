Bosch: Legacy season 3: Impacted by Freevee shutdown?

For those unaware, there are some big things happening within the Amazon world with Freevee shutting down. Does this hurt Bosch: Legacy?

Before we get too impact into the Titus Welliver series itself, let’s start with the report from Deadline today that confirms that the Freevee branding is going away in the weeks ahead. There have been rumors on this subject for many months now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

In a statement that further explains the change, here is what an Amazon spokesperson had to say to the aforementioned website:

“We have built Prime Video into a first-stop entertainment destination where customers can personalize their viewing experience by streaming exclusive Prime member entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series, content from other services as an add-on subscription, live sports, blockbuster movies and series to rent or buy, FAST Channels and the complete Amazon Freevee content offering … To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding. There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select Originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST Channels – all available on Prime Video.”

In other words, content made for Freevee will still exist, and a lot of it may still end up being free. Bosch: Legacy season 3, otherwise known as the final season, is still coming. That is not something that you have to worry about for now. This will then lead into a Renee Ballard spin-off starring Maggie Q, one where Titus Welliver is still expected to appear.

Now, there is no firm premiere date out there yet for season 3, but it does appear that you will see it in March.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Bosch: Legacy now, including other talk about the future

Are you still excited to see Bosch: Legacy season 3 when it does premiere in the new year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







