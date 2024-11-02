Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: November 2024 update

As we get a little more into November 2024, is there anything more that can be said regarding a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date?

Of course, we are immensely excited for the series’ eventual return, and it is hard not to be! This is going to be the final chapter of the drama and by virtue of that, there are going to be opportunities to see the stakes amplified all across the board. The only thing we really know for certain right now is that Harry Bosch will not die, mostly because Titus Welliver is poised to appear in the Renee Ballard spin-off. (Meanwhile, Maggie Q herself will appear during the third season to set up her character.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

Given that season 3 for the show is currently slated to premiere in March, we do tend to think that we’re going to be getting some premiere date news soon. As for whether or not it will be this month, that’s a totally different story. There is at least a small chance that some good news starts to trickle out there, but the operative word here is “small.” More than likely, Amazon or Freevee will reveal something more either in December or early January. Typically, we see a wait of around two months between a premiere date being announced and then a show actually returning; we have a hard time imagining that anything is going to be altogether different now.

For the time being, the most important thing to us is that there is still a strong Bosch: Legacy campaign around the final season. we don’t want to see the show disappear without some acclaim; also, it makes sense to properly set up the new season at the same time. Isn’t that something that everyone should want, provided that making money is still a priority here?

Related – Learn more about Bosch: Legacy season 3 serving as the end of this particular tale

When do you think we are going to be seeing Bosch: Legacy season 3 when it arrives on Freevee?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







