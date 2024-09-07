Bosch: Legacy season 3: Madison Lintz on final season

For those who have not heard as of yet, the third season of Bosch: Legacy is going to be the final one — and of course, it is emotional. This is a farewell to a story and a world we’ve had the opportunity to watch for a good decade now, and we’re sure that there are going to be emotional moments aplenty throughout.

Is this the last time that we’re going to see Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch? There is a chance of that. While we know that Titus Welliver will be appearing alongside Maggie Q on the upcoming Renee Ballard series, Lintz’s involvement has not been confirmed in any form as of yet. This means that for now, we we have to prepare for some sort of goodbye.

Speaking in a post on Instagram, the actress chose to react to the news of the show ending with a personal letter to her character:

Would you look at us now, look at how far we have come. And we did it together, we grew up together. I am the person I am because I had the honor of playing you for 10 beautiful years. It’s been a crazy ride. I hope I did you justice. I would like to thank you, the days I got to be you gave me a strength and a confidence I did not know I had within me. The days I got to be Maddie Bosch will be amongst my favorite days of my whole life, I will miss it with all my heart , and I will think of you often.

Love, Madison

Very excited for everyone to see the new and final season of Bosch Legacy, coming to Amazon Prime March of 2025.

There will likely be more teases on Maddie Bosch’s final season soon, but it is our hope that she and her dad are able to come out of it feeling more trust and care than ever before. They have gone through so much together over the years!

