Bosch: Legacy season 3: Titus Welliver on show ending

If you missed the big news yesterday, we are now facing the end of Bosch: Legacy over on Amazon Freevee. The third season is coming in March, and it will be the final one. This means that moving forward, we’re in a spot here where we have to say our goodbyes to the bulk of the cast and crew involved here.

Is it true that Titus Welliver is still going to make appearances in the upcoming Renee Ballard series as this same character? Sure, but at the same time, there is no guarantee that he will be around all the time or be as central a figure in the story. We have to prepare for this particular ending as something meant to leave some sort of impact.

Of course, Welliver is in a reflective mood at this point saying goodbye to this show, which began with the original Bosch so many years ago. In a post on Instagram, the actor shared some of his thoughts on saying goodbye to this world and the character he loved so much:

“Ten years ago, I had the incredible good fortune to be cast as Harry Bosch on the series Bosch … For 10 years, I have had the tremendous privilege to work alongside the most amazing writers, producers, and cast of actors, all driven by the most hardworking and incredible crew. We have become a family, and I’m eternally grateful for every person involved in the tremendous effort it took to make the most substantive show out there.

“This all started with the genius and gift of Michael Connelly and his marvelous books … I could write a book (and maybe I will) on the years of joy I have experienced walking in Harry’s shoes. I will simply say thank you to all of you for making this the most rewarding and beautiful experience of my career.”

Now, let’s just hope that the series sticks the landing, and gives us all exactly what we want after so many years watching this world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

