Bosch: Legacy season 3 to be final season; why?

Some big and surprising news was announced today in regards to Bosch: Legacy — the end is near. Today, the folks at Amazon / Freevee confirmed that the upcoming season of the Titus Welliver drama is going to be the final one.

Given how popular the first two seasons appeared to be, you could make the case that the series could have lasted longer; yet, at the same time this show was a near-direct extension of the original show and in that sense, these stories have been told for a decade. Things look a little different in that context.

In a new statement her Deadline, here is what Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios actually had to say:

“For ten years, Bosch and Bosch: Legacy have been two of our most defining series for Prime Video, Freevee, and Amazon MGM Studios. They are a testament to the enduring power of the storytelling universe that Michael Connelly built for the fans … We are proud of the impact these series have made, and we are excited that Michael, Titus, Henrik and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell in the Bosch world with the final season of Bosch: Legacy, our new Ballard series and more to come.”

Meanwhile, author / executive producer Connelly added the following:

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished with this show. Ten years ago I asked Titus Welliver if he could stick with Harry Bosch for 5 seasons and he said he could do it forever. Well, five became ten and the character, thanks to Titus, will live forever in the hearts of viewers and in the streaming world as the detective who knows that everybody counts or nobody counts. The good news here is that we have not seen the last of Harry Bosch. As in the books, Bosch is part of the Renée Ballard world and I can’t wait for the next chapter to open.”

Maggie Q is slated to star as Ballard, a character who dives deep into cold cases and will appear in season 3. In this sense, one show is going to move almost directly into the other. There may not be a specific reason why Legacy is over; this may just be a simple choice to creatively do something a little different.

What do you think about Bosch: Legacy season 3 being the final one?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

