Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: Old-school villain returning

If you were not excited enough to see Doctor Who season 15 premiere on BBC One and Disney+ in the new year, here’s another reason to be. After all, we are going to have a chance to see perhaps an adversary that we have not seen in some time!

One of the great things that is out there right now about Russell T. Davies’ return as showrunner is that he seems to have a really keen appreciation for the past. We saw that with the return of Sutekh at the end of last season, and there could be something similar about to happen now.

Speaking in the latest edition of Doctor Who Magazine, here is more of what the writer-producer had to say:

“A weapon from the Ninth Doctor’s era in 2005 is about to make a terrifying return. I knew nothing about it until the writer handed in their magnificent script, and… pow! What a comeback!”

Ultimately, this is the sort of decision that plays really well into nostalgia, something that this franchise is still keen to try and produce whenever they can. It is also the sort of thing that makes a great deal of sense. Our general sentiment here is that the story will also likely do enough for the story to make sense for new fans, as well — Doctor Who is just one of those shows that is very much generational, where new people are coming in almost constantly and of course, you do want to do whatever you can to ensure that you get some of those people on board.

Let’s just hope now that season 15 is something that airs sooner than expected — we’d be thrilled if it were to come back in the spring.

What are you most excited to see on Doctor Who season 15?

