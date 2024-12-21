Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: A winter 2024 update

Given that we are now further into the winter, why not talk further about a Ted Lasso season 4 over at Apple TV+?

Here is what makes the situation with the Jason Sudeikis comedy so interesting at this point. There have been rumors for months suggesting that another season is happening, and all signs are pointing to it. Yet, at the same time there were also some claims for a while that filming could start as early as next month … so if that is the case, why are we not getting any further information right now?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Well, let’s just say that the next three or four weeks are going to be essential and one way or another, there has to be some more news that ends up coming out. We certainly want it, but we’re also well-aware of the fact that we’ll have to be patient at least over the holidays.

As for what we think the fourth season could be about, our sentiment remains that we’re going to see a storyline here that is largely all about a women’s team at AFC Richmond. This was alluded to back during the end of season 3 and for now, we see no real reason to believe that we are moving in any direction other than this at the moment. Why would we? There is just so much that can be mined from keeping this part of the underdog story alive. It would also explain further why we’ve heard about some actors potentially returning and yet, not some people who were a part of the men’s team.

Now if we do get a renewal in January or if filming starts, we tend to think that it opens the door for an early 2026 release — anything earlier is probably unrealistic, no?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Ted Lasso season 4, including other recent chatter

Do you want to get some more news regarding Ted Lasso season 4 in the next few weeks?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







