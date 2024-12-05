Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: A December 2024 update

With us now in December, are we finally about to learn the truth when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 4 renewal over at Apple TV+?

Obviously, we are feeling quite impatient about this at the moment, largely due to how long we have been waiting already. There have been rumors that the show could be coming back before the start of the summer and since then, we’ve heard about multiple UK performers having their contract options picked up. There have even been rumors about a January start date to production! Yet, the streaming service has not said anything official, and while the studio Warner Bros. TV has expressed some optimism, this alone is not confirmation that more is coming.

If season 4 is actually going to film next month, this is where we will go ahead and say that a renewal almost has to be announced this month. Otherwise, it will be hard to imagine anything coming together.

What would the story even be?

We have said this for a while now and we’re sticking to it: Our general sentiment is that the next season would be both familiar and new at the same time, and could focus on the women’s team at AFC Richmond. This was introduced by Keeley at the end of last season, and it would allow for a number of new cast members and for the show to do something a little bit different. Rather than telling a story about underdogs in a losing franchise, you would effectively be starting a team from scratch and working to build an audience. Also, if Ted does come back to coach, how does that work? What sort of storylines related to women’s sports could you examine?

What are you most excited to see moving into Ted Lasso season 4, provided it happens?

