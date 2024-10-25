Ted Lasso season 4: Brett Goldstein coy on future

Is there going to be a Ted Lasso season 4 on Apple TV+ at some point down the road? Make no mistake that we want it. Whether or not we get it, however, very much remains a mystery.

For the time being, here is at least what we can say in regards to our current state of optimism: There is a reason for hope! After all, multiple actors have seen their options picked up for another chapter, and that includes Brett Goldstein. In addition to playing Roy Kent, he remains a writer behind the scenes. Given that he is one of the show’s most iconic characters, it is hard to imagine another chapter without him. Luckily, we do not think that this is necessarily a concern.

Speaking on CBS Mornings this week in promotion of Shrinking (which he co-created and currently appears on, sans famous beard), Goldstein jokingly said that he has heard a lot of the rumors regarding a season 4 — though also acted as though he hadn’t heard much in terms of the substance of them. He then asked the co-hosts if they knew anything. All of this was pretty classic behavior of someone who knows that there is more of the show coming, but cannot speak too early in fear of letting the cat out of the bag.

Given that there are tentative production dates set for another season already, the biggest thing that we can note now is quite simple: It’s hard to imagine a case in which we do not get more of the show. The hard thing to remember is that even when production potentially starts, there is still no guarantee the series will be back anytime soon. We tend to think that 2026 is the earliest that Roy Kent could be back on-screen.

