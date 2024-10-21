Ted Lasso season 4: Studio head on ‘positive’ talks

Weeks after the first came out regarding Ted Lasso season 4, things are certainly heading in the right direction. How else can you take the latest comments from Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey?

When the subject of the Jason Sudeikis show was first broached at the start the start of the year, we found that most people on the studio and Apple TV+ side were pretty cagey; as a matter of fact, they were not saying all that much at all! That is starting to change, though it is also clear that there is no super-official green light as of yet.

Speaking (per The Hollywood Reporter) while at MIPCOM Cannes, here is at least some of what Dungey had to say:

“We are in conversations about season four and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days. But what I will say is that we had always been clear that there wasn’t going to be more [Ted Lasso] if Jason and the team weren’t feeling excited about it. I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and very good about it.”

The thing that we are personally the most excited about is that WBTV is openly calling this season 4 and not a spin-off — that makes us think that the title character would be at least an important part of the story. For us personally, we want to see if there’s a way that Ted and his family can actually just move overseas together; the hardest thing about the original finale was that there was an offer to move everyone over to the UK, and he just wasn’t interested in even having a conversation about it.

Related – Are any official dates set for Ted Lasso season 4 production?

Do you think a formal Ted Lasso season 4 greenlight is coming sooner rather than later?

