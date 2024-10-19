Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: Even more indications?

At this point, it is starting to feel like a Ted Lasso season 4 is the worst-kept secret in the entire entertainment industry. Just take a moment to consider some of the evidence here!

First and foremost, remember that the contracts for Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), and Brett Goldstein (Roy) were all picked up in the UK. Meanwhile, there has been scuttlebutt around a January production date for a while now — and there are even more specifics out there now.

Take, for example, a note on the industry site Production List suggesting that there is an actual filming start date of January 6. Now, we know that it would be tantalizing to say that this is 100%, no-holds-barred confirmation that another season is happening, and there is no denying that this is pretty darn encouraging. However, at the same time, we’re not going to say that anything is for sure yet since things are always subject to change.

What we do think at this point is that there are some plans tentatively in place, and the fact that there is a date supposedly set suggests that a story is coming together. However, until we hear the full word on a returning cast, you have to be somewhat hesitant. There were a lot of scheduling changes with season 3 filming, for example, as things were in the works far longer than you would expect for a comedy. At this point, though, there is enough smoke around a fourth season that you can’t just dismiss all of it — it is also worth noting that there has been chatter for several months now that there could be something more in the works. These reports are not coming out of nowhere.

