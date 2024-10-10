Ted Lasso season 4: EP still waits for Jason Sudeikis decision

There is little denying that a Ted Lasso season 4 is one of the most exciting prospects out there in the industry at present. However, what are the chances that it actually happens?

Well, for now, let’s just say that things are a little bit complicated. Even though there are multiple UK actors who have been optioned already for another season and that is an encouraging sign, the future really all comes down to Jason Sudeikis. He is the star, co-creator, and puts his all into every single part of the show. He’d need to sign off on every part of it, and that includes how much we’d actually see the title character on-screen.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, executive producer Bill Lawrence indicated that any and all official talks related to a season 4 will come down to Jason — and there won’t be too much to say until he starts to discuss it openly:

“Jason Sudeikis, is the voice, heart, driving factor behind the show, not only professionally, but on a personal level, that’s the dude whose life gets upended and who would be making the biggest sacrifices … The only sure bet in Hollywood is that nobody involved with Ted Lasso will ever, ever speak about it until Jason makes his decision of who he wants to talk to and what he wants to tell.”

Lawrence is alluding here to one of the more underreported parts of the show — Sudeikis would have to spend a significant chunk of his time in the UK working on the show if more happens. It is a little bit different for him than a lot of the actors on the show, who are, for the most part, based either in London or lose to it. We do tend to think that something more is coming, but whether it is a season 4 proper or a spin-off very-much remains to be seen.

