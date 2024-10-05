Ted Lasso season 4: Is there a filming start date?

If you have not gotten enough when it comes to Ted Lasso season 4 news and/or rumors as of late, allow this story to fill the void!

While Apple TV+ has not confirmed too much of anything as of yet, a new report is noting that behind the scenes, everything is tracking for production start early next year. According to Sigmund Judge of Mac Stories, London shoots are going to be starting in early 2025. While he could not confirm the exact involvement of co-creator / star Jason Sudeikis, he claimed that this is, in fact, a season 4 as opposed to a spin-off, which is certainly something we have speculated for a while.

We still enter this report in the same way we have all the others over the past few weeks, with our mind torn in a couple of different directions. Of course, it is easy to be excited for the idea of seeing a lot of familiar faces back, but to us you need to have Sudeikis back full-time for this to be a season 4. Honestly, it feels like there is a lot more story still to tell with that character.

While Jason seemed to be happy with how season 3 concluded (after all, that ending was the original plan), it rang rather hollow that Ted went to the UK, found a new metaphorical family, and did not even try to keep it while also being present for his son. The idea of being there for his kid is paramount and matters most of all; however, it felt like the show was trying to tell us that he could either have that or fulfillment in his career, and he could not have both. We also did start to become more inclined to ‘ship Ted and Rebecca by the end of the third season, though it took us a good while to really get there.

