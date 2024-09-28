Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more precise news on Ted Lasso season 4 between now and the end of the fall?

If you were not aware already, the first thing that we really should go ahead and say here is quite simple: There are serious talks towards making this happen! Over the summer, it was reported that multiple cast members from the Apple TV+ hit in the UK had their cast options picked up. This does not mean that another season has been formally ordered, but that there are some plans in the works potentially. The next order of business may be working with SAG-AFTRA and the cast members who are located here in the United States, Once formal deals are inked for most of the important players, we could see a reveal happening at that point.

Because it has been several weeks already since the reports out of the UK, we do tend to think that at some point this fall, we are going to hear more in terms of an official status. That is not the primary question we have to think about. Instead, we are a little more focused on what the story will be for the next chapter. Are we going to get a proper new season with Jason Sudeikis back full-time? Or, are we going to shift over to a story about some of the other characters? The end of season 3 did set the table for a spin-off about a possible women’s team at AFC Richmond, and the series could easily shift in that direction while bringing a number of familiar faces back.

Of course, we the latter is what we’re getting, we hope that it has a separate title and is not just Ted Lasso. At that point, you are basically doing a totally different show.

