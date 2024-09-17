Ted Lasso season 4: Juno Temple hopes to return

Is Juno Temple going to make an appearance on Ted Lasso season 4? This is one of those things that we absolutely want to see!

After all, it feels on the surface like her character of Keeley Jones actually set the table for what this season going be about during the season 3 finale, when she hinted at a women’s team coming to the world of AFC Richmond. Now, we know that there’s no guarantee that the fourth season will be about this, but it is interesting that the cast members optioned so far seemingly include Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Brett Goldstein. There is no word as to whether any members of the men’s team are actually going to appear just yet.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Emmys last night, Temple had the following to say about her future with the show:

I mean, I hope [to appear], but I don’t know yet … I’ve heard that it sounds like it may be happening, so that’s really exciting.

Now, we do think that there is no immediate hurry to announce anything with season 4, mostly because the top priority is figuring out what the story could be. There have been rumors about how much Jason Sudeikis will appear, and that makes us wonder whether season 4 is a proper continuation of the show or just some sort of spin-off. Honestly, the longer that things go without any sort of official confirmation, the more a lot of these rumors are going to continue to fester and spiral. It’s hard to be surprised about any of this, just based on how a lot of the TV news spiral often works.

At this point, we’ll just be glad if we see a fourth season for Ted Lasso at some point in 2026.

