Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: A September 2024 update

One of the most exciting headlines over the past several weeks has been the possible emergence of a Ted Lasso season 4 at Apple TV+. Are there a ton of questions at present? You better believe so! While several actors in the UK have seen their options picked up for another season, that does not mean an official greenlight has been ordered. This is without even mentioning what the story here would be, or how much Jason Sudeikis would be involved.

Is a season 4 technically more of a spin-off? When could it premiere? These are certainly things to wonder about and yet, at least for now, the most important discussion point is whether or not the streaming service is about to officially order more. Nothing has been confirmed on that at present.

Do we think that an official order will come this month? Well, at least for now, let’s just say that the odds of this happening are reasonably high and for good reason. After all, with some reports already out there about possibly setting up a writers’ room, it does not feel like there is a substantial reason to wait. The only reason why that might happen is because the powers-that-be do not want to create any false hope if they aren’t sold on the concept … but we tend to think that they are.

To us, there are really just a couple of stories that could be told here moving forward. The most likely possibility here is that the next chapter of the show is going to be all about a women’s team, which was alluded to at the end of season 3. You could then do that with Ted returning as the coach or just making occasional appearances. The other thing you can try to do is get the old AFC Richmond team back together, but trying to get so many of those actors back all at once could prove to be insanely difficult.

