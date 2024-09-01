Ted Lasso season 4: Dani Rojas actor on possible return

Is Cristo Fernández ready to proclaim that “futbol is life” on a Ted Lasso season 4? We recognize at this point that another season may be happening — and absolutely, it is worth a celebration!

Yet, at the same time we also have to sit back and remember a few things. Apple TV+ has technically said much of anything as of yet about the future, and the one thing that has been reported is that the contracts for certain actors have been picked up.

However, of the actors who have seen their deals picked up, nobody within the actual team themselves is among the group. Does this mean that we’re going to see more AFC Richmond, or are we shifting over to the women’s team? There is a lot that still needs to be answered here.

For the time being, let’s just make one thing clear: Cristo would love to come back. Speaking in a new interview on The Cooligans podcast (where he also discussed an appearance in a State Farm commercial), here is what he had to say:

Look, I read the article [about a possible season 4] too. I can tell you that more than anything I am a fan too. I love the show. I’m forever grateful with Ted Lasso, with the fans, with Jason [Sudeikis], Joe [Kelly], Brendan [Hunt], Bill [Lawrence] and all the writers for giving me the opportunity to be part of it. And [it] just was a dream come true to do this campaign for State Farm because I had the chance to be Dani Rojas again. I would love to be Dani Rojas many more times. And I am excited [if] there’s more Ted Lasso, I want to be part of it, yes.

Even if season 4 does take a slightly different focus, of course it feels like there are still opportunities to see some of the past players around again. This is already a rich world, which is not something you can say for many three-season shows!

