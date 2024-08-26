Ted Lasso season 4: Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) may not return

While it is very-much exciting to think that a Ted Lasso season 4 may be happening, it does also seem like the entirety of AFC Richmond will not be coming together. Consider this a consequence of there being such a long wait to decide on the show’s future.

In a new addition to the Deadline report that first announced several cast members having their options picked up to return (including Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Brett Goldstein), it is revealed that Phil Dunster (who plays soccer star Jamie Tartt) may not be back. His option was not picked up, supposedly in part to his other TV-series commitments. He of course used the first three seasons to springboard onto other shows, and it was inevitable that this would probably happen with at least an actor or two.

Now that we’ve said this, it is important to note that there’s no guarantee that a season 4 would even require Jamie or many other men’s players to be around full time. It would not shock us at all if this “season 4” is actually a somewhat-different concept involving a women’s team. The actors who have been picked up so far are all non-players; remember that Roy Kent became a coach after he retired. It is also still possible that Dunster could appear in a guest capacity.

We’ve yet to hear anything official about a handful of other main cast members, but it certainly feels inevitable that Jason Sudeikis is getting set to return. After all, if Ted was not a part of the show, why still call it Ted Lasso at all? We tend to think that Sudeikis may be out to have more fun with the part, and maybe do something to squelch the bitter feeling many people had about the end of season 3.

Related – See more news now regarding season 4, including some early cast reactions

What do you think about Phil Dunster reportedly not being a part of Ted Lasso season 4?

Do you think he could still make a guest appearance? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







