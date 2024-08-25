Ted Lasso season 4 star on cast option being picked up

In the past 24 hours, the news has rippled through the internet that a Ted Lasso season 4 is apparently going to happen — even if things are still in the planning phases.

Here is what can be said at present — Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy), and Jeremy Swift (Higgins) have reportedly had their options exercised to continue on the hit Apple TV+ comedy. There are other actors who will likely end up signing new deals, with Jason Sudeikis potentially among them. We do not get the sense that the show is going to be moving away from having the title character involved here!

To date, though, Sudeikis has not discussed publicly the big season 4 news — though this morning, Swift became the first cast member mentioned in the report to respond to it. Speaking on Instagram, he shared the following message alongside an image of one of the reports:

So let me just check the internet to see if there’s any news on Ted Lasso… just a minute…..La la la WHAAAAAAT?!!!!

Of course, we tend to think that this is a pretty tongue-in-cheek way to look at things, as Swift and many other actors may be relatively aware of what is happening behind the scenes — or, at least they are starting to. What matters the most at this point is just that everyone gets on board and that Apple TV+ confirms it. We do think it is possible that the show continues to focus on the men’s team — or, they could alter the story slightly and focus on a female batch of players. This is a story that was alluded to at the end of the third season, and there could be a lot of great stories here to tell.

Do you think that a Ted Lasso season 4 would actually be about a women’s team?

