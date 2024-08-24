Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: When could it actually air?

Following the huge news that a Ted Lasso season 4 actually seems to be happening, there is another big question to think about. When in the world would it actually air? The fun answer to this is as soon as humanly possible. However, is that the realistic one? Well, that’s an entirely different story.

Here is some of what we can say for now. According to the initial Deadline report, the idea is that production for the new season could happen early next year — at least provided that everyone is on board and the scripts are ready to go. We also recognize that this show takes a good while to film, especially in comparison to a lot of other comedies that are out there. It may not be wrapped until at some point in the summer or early fall of next year depending on the episode count.

What we are ultimately getting at here is rather simple: Even though it is incredible news that a Ted Lasso season 4 seems close to becoming a reality, there is probably still an incredibly long wait that lies ahead. We will be rather fortunate if the show does surface in early 2026, and it could even be the spring of that year before we see it. That would basically mean that there is a three-year gap between seasons 3 and 4, which is incredibly long … but then again, at one point it did not seem like there was going to be a season 4 in the first place. Just on the basis of that alone, we are absolutely happy to be where we are with this show!

Now, let’s just hope that Ted goes back to the UK and finds a way to be involved in AFC Richmond again.

