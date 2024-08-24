Ted Lasso season 4 renewal likely as cast options picked up

After more than a year off the air, there is finally some good news to report when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 4 — all signs are looking positive!

While it may be a little too soon to say that the series will be coming back for another chapter officially, Deadline reports today that options have been picked up for three of the show’s most-notable UK-based actors in Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Brett Goldstein. From here, the move is going to be getting many of the show’s SAG-AFTRA performers on board. Many of them will need to sign new deals, as their contracts have expired.

Now, the most important thing to remember is this: Jason Sudeikis is the entire captain of the Ted Lasso ship, so none of this would have happened unless he expressed interest in making more of the show. There have been rumors for months that he was quietly preparing a return to the character, who helped to really put Apple TV+ on the map as a streaming service. However, it was still dependent on him deciding that the story was going to be in the right place. Given that we personally felt like the third season ended in a bit of a ho-hum manner, another season feels like a chance to right some of the original wrongs.

Of course, an official greenlight will be dependent on not just getting actors on board, but also scheduling and making sure the budget is in check. This is a pretty expensive show to make, especially for a comedy — remember that the episodes are long, and the stadium sequences in particular require a lot of post-production.

Now, we wait for more news — and we certainly think that a lot of it will be coming up soon.

