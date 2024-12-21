No Good Deed season 2: Does Ray Romano want more?

Now that we’re a small stretch of time removed from No Good Deed arriving at Netflix, why not look further ahead? Is there a good chance at another season transpiring?

Story-wise, we are of the belief that there is certainly enough meat on that bone for something more. Meanwhile, early indications are that the first season was successful. This can at times still be hard to tell, though, largely due to the streaming service not being the sort to share full viewership figures.

Now, one of the things that the series does have going for it right now is the presence of Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow, two accomplished stars who are popular all over the globe. That carries a lot of weight, especially watching the two of them together.

So has Romano (who signed onto the series before Kudrow) spoke to executive producer Liz Feldman about a season 2 story? Not exactly. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said the following about the state of some early conversations:

We haven’t spoken about [the story] aspect of it. We’ve discussed whether or not there’s a possibility of at least the network wanting it. Will the network green light it and want it … There were a couple wrinkles left at the end with the other couples. But when the time comes, if she has something for us, I’m ready to go.

Just hearing the interest from Ray alone is a big vote of confidence — after all, he and Kudrow both have reached a level of fame in their career where they really don’t have to sign on to anything unless it is something that they are really interested in doing. We’re willing to be patient for another season to premiere — it would just be nice to see it get a green light.

