No Good Deed season 2: EP talks potential renewal at Netflix

Just one day removed from the launch of season 1 at Netflix, is there more to say about a No Good Deed season 2 renewal? Well, nothing may be official yet, but it does appear that the powers-that-be at the show have a clear idea as to what it could be.

Ultimately, why wouldn’t you want to keep this going if you are executive producer Liz Feldman? The first season allowed her the chance to work with some comedy icons including Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow, and the first season (without saying too much) certainly leaves the door open for some additional stories to be told.

For now, Feldman tells Deadline that she is excited for the opportunity to pitch another season to the aforementioned streaming service:

“I’m interested in getting in a room with Netflix and talking with them about what I see for Season 2 … I have a really clear idea of what I want to do, and I hope we get to do it.”

We’ve certainly come to learn over the years that there is no way to ever guarantee that Netflix is going to do what you want. Yet, simultaneously this does feel like the closest thing to a slam dunk that you are going to see. We think of it in a somewhat similar form to A Man on the Inside with Ted Danson — both of these come from accomplished producers and feature fantastic casts. Also, the streamer needs to further shore up its comedy lineup to go along with a lot of its dramatic fare. These are the sort of shows that viewers are going to look to for escapism, and we also think that there is 100% some value in having programs that you can air either on an annual basis or close to it.

