No Good Deed season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of No Good Deed season 1 today on Netflix, what more can we say about a possible season 2 renewal? Is there cause for hope?

Over the course of the past few weeks, it has been pretty easy to give Netflix credit for at least one thing: Doing a great job establishing themselves as a comedy brand. Not too long ago, we had the launch of A Man on the Inside, a show that led to Ted Danson getting a Golden Globe nomination. Now, we can add to the mix this dark comedy, which features two icons at the center of it in Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano. Both have already proven that they can be successful away from Friends and Everybody Loves Raymond, but is this just another notch on their comedy belts? You can argue that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building and other comedy discussions!

Now, before we do venture any further here, let’s just go ahead and share the full synopsis for No Good Deed — just in case you haven’t heard much about it:

When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins. Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they’ll escape the past is to finally face it.

As of right now, we do remain cautiously optimistic that you are going to be seeing more of this series down the road, largely because it has been billed as just a comedy (and not a miniseries) and by virtue of that, we tend to think there are reasons of hope for more. Yet, in the end this is going to be based almost exclusively on the ratings! If you want it back, you are going to have to watch to make it happen.

Do you want to see a No Good Deed season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







