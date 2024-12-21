Outlander season 7 episode 14 promo: The front lines

Moving into Outlander season 7 episode 14 on Starz next week, it seems as though one thing will be especially front and center. To be specific, we are talking here about the battlefield.

Can you really be shocked about that? Well, we know that the Revolutionary War has been a huge part of the series for years, but Jamie Fraser now finds himself in a position where he commands hundreds of men as tensions come to a full boil. We do imagine that there will be some fighting within this story, though at the same time the producers are likely to be creative with how it is filmed. They have to present the scale of something larger with a smaller handful of people! The promo for episode 14 (which aired following episode 13 tonight) gives you a better sense of that.

Obviously, we do not tend to think that we are going to be seeing some sort of major character killed off within this story, but we do tend to think that there could be a lot of interesting drama here at the same time. Why wouldn’t we want that? When you think about some recent reveals, we do tend to think that allegiances and/or stakes are different than they have ever been.

Beyond the battles…

Remember that in the present, Brianna is also going to continue to try and figure out how to conquer what she’s gone through — which has been both difficult and traumatic given that Jemmy is at the center of much of it. She’s gone through something terrible and for a lot of it, she’s had to do so without Roger at her side. Can we just hope for a happier outcome here soon?

