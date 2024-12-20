Outlander season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Truth about Lord John

There is such a myriad of different stuff that can be said entering Outlander season 7 episode 14, but why not start with a reminder?

After all, as much as we may not like to say it, we are at a point now where we are so much closer to the end of this part of the season than the beginning. There are only three episodes to go and within a lot of this, we are imagining that there will be a ton of content! “Ye Dinna Get Used to It” is the title for episode 14 in particular and for now, you could argue it is one of the most important stories we’ve seen so far for Lord John Grey in particular.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Outlander season 7 episode 14 synopsis:

The truth about Lord John Grey’s mysterious disappearance is revealed. Brianna faces off with the foes threatening her family.

Brianna’s story has been really building to this point for a while, and this is where we do imagine that she is going to use a lot of the tools at her disposal. Much of the second part of this season has, in a way, about watching these characters conquer some individual obstacles. Claire has been forced to battle grief, Roger and Bree have had to deal with being great time and distance apart, and Lord John has already shown how far he will go in order to demonstrate his personal loyalty. Learning more about his disappearance now could add another layer to what we personally think has been the strongest, most personal story for this character so far.

No matter what we see here, we tend to think that it will set the stage for the final two episodes quite effectively.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Outlander season 7 episode 14?

