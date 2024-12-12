Outlander season 7 finale spoilers: Actor on ‘bittersweet’ end

As many of you are most likely well-aware at this point, the Outlander season 7 finale is happening on Starz in a matter of weeks. So what’s going to happen along the way?

Well, one of the things that we know about this show in general is that its endings tend to be big, epic, and certainly dramatic. This season was also thought to be the final one once upon a time, so that probably only amplifies the stakes of this final chapter even further. Will the Frasers be able to navigate the many issues that they have actively going on right now? It’s a great question, and certainly not one there is a clear answer to at present.

So how does one of the main people involved in the show feel about the final episode of this season? Speaking to TVLine, Charles Vandervaart (who plays William) indicates that things are “bittersweet — maybe not what you hope for, but maybe it’s what was inevitable always. There’s good things and there’s really horrible things, but that’s the Outlander way, you know?”

For William in particular, it is not lost on us that this is going to be one of the more emotional storylines he’s had. His entire world has changed! He has now realized that he is Jamie’s son, and there is betrayal that comes with that on multiple fronts. You obviously have the pain that he feels from never knowing the truth, but also rage at the idea that Lord John knew the entire time and yet, never bothered to say anything. Regardless of his reasoning why, this has to hurt and he has to wonder a little bit further what some of his true allegiances really are. This is the foundation for what is certainly going to be an emotional journey from here on out.

