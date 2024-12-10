Outlander season 7 episode 12: What is William going to do?

If you were not aware for whatever reason, Outlander season 7 episode 12 is going to be a little combustible, and for so many reasons. This is a story that is anchored in some ways by Jamie returning from beyond the grave (seemingly), and then also William learning the truth about his parentage. It has taken a long time for him to get all the information, and the fabrications have to hurt just as much as the reveal itself.

Honestly, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which things could possibly be more complicated here. Just remember that we’re talking about a young man who is fighting for the British and yet, learns his biological father is a totally different person.

Speaking to TV Insider about what else is ahead, Charles Vandervaart had the following to say about his character:

“He becomes a bit of a tornado… William is a very hurt person, so it’s going to take a lot of healing for him to come back to his loved ones and accept them again … His entire sense of direction for his entire life has been his dedication to his role as a Lord and his dedication to King and country. And that completely falls apart in an instant.”

Vandervaart also notes here that the person he is perhaps the most angry with at this point is Lord John, which makes sense given that he’s been so close to him and yet, kept this information from him the entirety of his life. Yet, we know that the two have had a wonderful relationship in the past and in the end, it does feel like there’s a chance they will be able to work things out.

Yet, it’s also a maybe. Hurt feelings don’t often heal and when they do, it doesn’t happen immediately.

