Outlander season 7 episode 12: Sam Heughan teases aftermath

As you get prepared to see Outlander season 7 episode 12 on Starz, of course it is clear that things will be incredibly messy. How else can you really describe the situation we are in?

While we could do an in-depth take on where things stand now, there is really no need to since it can be described rather succinctly. Lord John Grey decided to consider a future with Claire as a means of protecting her, and the two slept together in the midst of a grief and pain-fueled moment. Then, Jamie Fraser, who was thought to be dead, turned up to proclaim that he didn’t make it on that fateful boat. All of a sudden, he now has to wrap his head around all this.

From what we’ve seen already, Jamie is not taking it will, and that sentiment will linger for some time. Here is what Sam Heughan had to say to TV Insider:

“It’s really difficult for him to get his head around. I mean, he missed the boat, right? He just missed the boat. That’s all that happens. But he comes into this new situation where things have changed drastically with not only his wife but also his best friend, or someone he trusts a lot.”

“… I think it really is a catalyst [for] something that plays out throughout Season 7 and actually into 8 as well… it’s not a happy time.”

Now, this is all without even getting into another challenge here, which is going to be finding a way for Jamie to handle the big William reveal. That’s not something that he planned for his biological son to learn about … and yet, here we are. This is a situation that has to be addressed, but it is likely going to be emotional and difficult for quite some time.

