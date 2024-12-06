Outlander season 7 episode 12 spoilers: William & the aftermath

As you prepare to see Outlander season 7 episode 12 on Starz next week, just know that there is so much to be excited for! Granted, there are also reasons to be nervous — how can there not be, all things considered?

Let’s start things off here with a reminder that “Carnal Knowledge” is one where both Lord John and William are going to have some time in the spotlight, but are also going to be wrestling with some important things. We know that the introduction to both of these characters was in a way gradual, but you can also argue that this was for the best. It really gave us a chance to understand what makes them tick before really throwing them into the fire. Now, we are at a point where that can happen a little bit more.

Want to learn a bit more? Then go ahead and see the full Outlander season 7 episode 12 synopsis below:

Lord John Grey is put in a precarious position. William struggles to understand a surprising revelation.

By the time that this episode is over, we are going to be at the conclusion of season 7B. What does that mean? Well, to us it is rather simple: Things are inevitably going to be so much crazier than ever before, and we do all have to prepare for that. We imagine plenty of twists and turns still coming, and hopefully also some reasons to both be excited and nervous for whatever is still ahead.

Sure, there is a season 8 on the other side of this, but are the parameters for a lot of the Frasers going to change? We would argue that perhaps more than any other, season 7 has been about rapid evolution and embracing surprises.

Related – See a little more discussion now about Outlander season 8 and what more you can expect

Is there anything that you are most eager to see as we prepare for Outlander season 7 episode 12 over at Starz?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







