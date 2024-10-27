Outlander season 8: EP says goodbye to Scotland after filming

As many out there may be aware at this point, filming is now done on Outlander season 8 — and with that, the series as a whole. That’s an emotional thing to process, even if as a viewer we know there is so much more to enjoy! After all, there are eight more episodes to go for season 7 before we start to even think about the final chapter.

Of course, for the cast and crew on the show, they are at a different point emotionally. They actually go through a series of goodbyes, from the end of shooting to when they actually watch along with the fans.

In a new post on Instagram, Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said a goodbye for now to Scotland, which was the show’s primary production home for the vast majority of its run:

As I say goodbye to Scotland, hopefully not for the last time, it feels like I’m leaving more than just a location. What started as a distant place across the world has become a home in the truest sense. From day one, the people of Scotland welcomed a small group of Sassenachs from Los Angeles with open arms. They didn’t just let us film here—they embraced us, shared their stunning landscapes and culture, and made us feel like we belonged.

Working on Outlander has been the journey of a lifetime. I arrived as a writer/producer not fully knowing what this adventure would hold. Now, after eight seasons, I leave as the showrunner of a series that has changed me both personally and professionally. Scotland became a part of my life in ways I never expected, shaping not just the stories we told, but the person I’ve become.

Roberts went on to thank the cast and crew for all their hard work, and in response to a comment, he did note that he is still hoping for a renewal for the prequel Blood of My Blood, which already finished filming its first season. It is worth noting that there is always a chance that the show gets other spin-offs down the road, but nothing has been reported on that yet.

