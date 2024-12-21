The Day of the Jackal season 2: EP on long wait, stories

We recognize at this point that if you love The Day of the Jackal, the next several months could prove to be rather painful.

After all, we do not necessarily think that anyone involved with the Peacock series is going to be rushing the next season to you — but rest assured, some work could be done before too long! It has already been renewed for an additional batch of episodes, so you do not have to worry about that part of the equation. Just remember here that in the interim, there is a lot of work that may need to be done behind the scenes here.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Gareth Neame did his part to get into some of the bigger jaw-droppers of the final episode, including those associated with Nuria and Winthorp:

Well, we can’t quite yet tell you about [everything], because that path isn’t clear yet. You know, these shows take quite a long time to turn around, but we will bring it back as soon as we can. And yeah, I mean, I think any viewer is going to think that there are two pretty massive hooks at the end. One is Nuria, and one is Winthorp and the double-crossers. So there’s definitely two hooks that we’ve got to look forward to, but there’ll be many other elements as well.

Our hope honestly is that the second season is available in the first half of 2026. It does seem as though Peacock in particular could have a huge hit on their hands with this show, and the last thing that we would want if were them is to do something that forces everyone to wait for some crazy-long period of time to see what else is next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

