The Day of the Jackal season 2 premiere date hopes at Peacock

Following the big finale today, what more can we say when it comes to The Day of the Jackal season 2 over at Peacock?

Just like you would imagine, there are a few different things worth combing through here, but the best place to begin is with the following: A reminder that the series itself has already been renewed! This show has been done for a while in the UK, and it become a pretty fast success there — not that we consider this to be all that much of a shock. Why wouldn’t it be, all things considered?

One of the benefits that comes with the renewal being announced at that point was ensuring that there could, at least in theory, result in a smaller wait between seasons. However, that does not mean that we are going to see some sort of instant turnaround for the drama.

Based on how long it takes to make a show of this magnitude, we are moving forward under the assumption that we are going to see more at some point in the first half of 2026 — if it comes before that, let’s just say that it will be, more or less, a pleasant surprise. There is no real reason to think that the powers-that-be are going to rush something along just for the sake of getting it out fast. It makes more sense to be patient and take time to eventually get it to the other side.

As someone who loves action, espionage, and thrillers, we of course are hoping to get as many seasons here as the cast and producers are eager to make. We hardly think that a show like this has to wrap up anytime soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

