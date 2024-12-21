The Night Agent season 3 spoilers: Lioness actress talks role

Even though The Night Agent season 2 has yet to even premiere on Netflix, you should go ahead and know season 3 is on the way. Isn’t that exciting? There is a ton to be eager about when it comes to the action drama, especially when you think about the cast.

First and foremost here, consider the presence of one Genesis Rodriguez. The actress is coming off a great gig on Lioness season 2, and there is more great stuff to come for her on this show, as well — albeit in a totally different way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, the actress was more than happy to discuss what she is working on with season 3, which is currently in production:

I am playing such a different part in Night Agent right now. We’re in Istanbul. And it’s a lot of fun! It’s a lot of action and, of course, a lot of twists and turns. I’m super-hyped because it’s kind of jarring. I went from this very tough, physical character [in Lioness] to a very cerebral character [in Night Agent]. It’s a lot of fun for me. Again, I love a challenge.

Of course, there is a chance that Genesis could end up doing a lot more heavy action again if Lioness does come back for more — and we do tend to think that this is likely at the moment. Both of these shows are hits on their respective streaming services, and in a strange way, it does feel like they each have room to grow. They are becoming almost the TV equivalent of summer movies, though ones that you are able to check out for extended periods of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Night Agent season 3, including a Once Upon a Time star joining the fray

What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 3 over at Netflix?

Are you ready for more season 2 teasers? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







