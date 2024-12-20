3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a 3 Body Problem season 2 between now and the end of December? Well, it makes some sense to be talking about it for now, if for no other reason than the following: It’s been a good while now since season 1 premiered!

Also, we are at the point here where we are grateful to know that there are more seasons coming — with the plan here being to finish out the story as told within the source material.

As great as it may be that the full story of 3 Body Problem is going to be told, the regrettable reality here is that you will be waiting for a while to get all of it. There is no evidence at all here that we are going to get news on a return date for at least a year and a half, if not longer. This is not one of those shows that can be made either quickly or easily — everything takes a lot of time to be put together, not that this comes as all that much of a shock if you saw season 1.

Now, the hope has to be that over the next year or so, there will be a lot of opportunities for people to binge and/or get hooked on this show! That will be the way to help bring a little bit more attention to it. After all, despite all the buzz and the attention that it did receive around the time it premiered, we do think it has since fallen a little bit by the wayside — some of that may just be due to the wide array of big-budget shows that have come out in the weeks and months since.

What do you most want to see moving into 3 Body Problem season 2, no matter when it airs?

