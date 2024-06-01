3 Body Problem will officially have season 2, season 3 at Netflix

For everyone out there who has been eager for some measure of clarity on the future of 3 Body Problem, now we have it!

So, what does the future of the adaptation look like? Netflix initially announced that there would simply be “more episodes” of the hugely expensive story from David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. Now, they have clarified that there will be both a season 2 and season 3, with the latter serving as the final season.

In a statement (which you can see over at Tudum), here is some of what Weiss had to say in regards to what the future holds:

“We included a lot of what we loved from the [novels by Cixin Liu] in Season 1, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in Season 2 …We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s really, really thrilling to us that we will get to do just that.”

It is still strange that Netflix couldn’t have just made all of this clear when they first renewed the show, but what matters is that the streaming service is looking to finish what they started. Completing a project like this is important for long-term investment in the property, as well as it is viewer loyalty. Canceling shows, especially ones that are ambitious and based on source material, can lead to a general feeling of unease. Or, to be more specific, the idea that viewers will be less inclined to view future projects out of fear that they are also going to be canceled down the road.

So when is the next season of the show going to premiere?

That is the part of this that will require a lot of patience. Netflix has yet to announce anything close to a window here, but conventional wisdom suggests that 2026 is the absolute earliest you could see something more — and it could be far later than that when you consider how long post-production takes for a show of this scale.

