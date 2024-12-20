Silo season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Get set for ‘The Dive’

As you get prepared for Silo season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “The Dive.” What does this mean?

Well, on the surface, you can argue that the title roughly speaks for itself. We know that Juliette Nichols is facing a rather frustrating deal at this point from Solo, one that could require her to repair the pump if she wants to get her suit and other necessary materials back. Does this mean that she’s going to have to put her life in danger to make that happen? It feels likely.

Before we go any further here, let’s just go ahead and share the Silo season 2 episode 7 synopsis — we like to think this sets the stage well:

Lukas is assigned a mission. Mechanical sends a powerful message. Juliette embarks on a perilous descent — and confronts a new danger.

Given that Lukas is now the new Shadow, we do tend to think that there are a lot of questions when it comes to what that will actually mean. Obviously, he had to take the role when it was offered to him by Bernard, given that the alternative likely would have meant an extended amount of time suffering in the mines. Does this mean that he is actually going to trust him? That’s an entirely different story, given that he has reason aplenty to be suspicious.

Of course, for us personally a big part of the Lukas story could depend on what happens when it comes to Juliette. We know how close he felt to her and if she does return with a lot of information, we tend to think he would do whatever he could in order to help her.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 7 when it arrives at Apple TV+?

