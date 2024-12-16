Silo renewed for season 3, season 4 at Apple TV+

Today, the folks over at Apple TV+ officially made the move that so many of us have been expecting: Silo is coming back! Not only are we getting a season 3, but we are also getting a season 4 along with it!

Of course, the bittersweet part of this is knowing that season 4 is going to be the final one, not that this is that much of a surprise, all things considered — from the get-go, all evidence has suggested that this would be the totality of the show’s run. It has also been something that star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson has discussed in the past.

In a new statement to TVLine, here is at least some of what the actress had to say on the subject:

“I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with Silo since the first episode…. Alongside our parters at Apple, [showrunner] Graham [Yost], and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

Meanwhile, Yost himself added the following about bringing the Hugh Howey adaptation proper closure:

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons … With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

It is certainly far too early right now to say when these seasons will premiere; yet, getting the renewal news so early does at least mean production can move forward a little bit faster than it would otherwise.

