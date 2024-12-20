Gen V season 2 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that we will hear more about a Gen V season 2 premiere date between now and the end of this winter?

At this point, we do think that there is a lot of enthusiasm around potentially getting to see more of the show — and why wouldn’t there be? The superhero satire had itself an absolutely great first batch of episodes, and it has also been off the air a long time. There is a lot to be excited about based on how season 1 ended, let alone the way in which The Boys season 4 managed to wrap up.

For the time being, we do think it would be a surprise if more news on Gen V comes out before the end of the winter, at least insofar as a premiere date goes. We do think that the show will be coming back in either the summer or early fall, and that lends itself to a more formal announcement being made in the spring.

Obviously, a good chunk of the early part of this season will be spent watching Maria, Emma, and Jordan try to escape the facility that they are currently locked up in. However, at the same time there is an emotional undercurrent here following the death of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre in season 1. This passing is being written into the story, so amidst all the ridiculousness here we do think the writers are going to honor both the actor and the character in a way that is pretty emotional and profound.

Hopefully, whenever a premiere date is announced, there is going to be a chance to get a trailer right alongside it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

