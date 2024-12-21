Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 21, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It may go without saying, but of course we want another episode before Christmas!

Now, we 100% recognize that there are a wide array of different Christmas Specials out there, but there is also something rather special about getting to settle in to this one right in the midst of the holidays. It has that unique charm of live television and there are often some big names who stop by for a moment or two.

Luckily, here is where we are pleased to say that there will be another installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but you have an iconic host at the center of it in Martin Short! The Only Murders in the Building star is returning to Studio 8H for an episode that is also going to feature Hozier as a musical guest. There could be other cameos here and there, but nothing else is confirmed. This is the third of a three-episode run that we’ve had this month, and it is the last episode of the calendar year and most likely, the final one for the next few weeks.

Also, here is where we do think it is worth noting that the SNL 50th anniversary special is coming on February 16, and it may end up being one of the greatest TV events of the entire year. The 40th special was incredible and now, you have even more people over the course of history who can premiere.

No matter what, we are at least pretty darn happy to say that this is a great time to be a fan of the show; let’s just hope everything lives up to the hype tonight in terms of the sketches.

