Saturday Night Live treats us to a festive Martin Short promo

For those of you who are not aware, you are going to see Saturday Night Live this weekend with none other than Martin Short! The man is a comedic icon, so odds are, this will be one of the best shows in quite some time. Also, you are adding to this the fact that these episodes are some of the best that are out there.

So will Short’s Only Murders in the Building co-star and longtime friend Steve Martin appear? What about Selena Gomez or Meryl Streep? There are a ton of cameo possibilities but as great as they’d be, the real focus has to still be on Marty himself. There are very few people out there who can do anything close to what he does as a comedian and honestly, we just want this episode to showcase him to the fullest.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new promo for Saturday Night Live in which Short spends some time with a few cast members to give them “gifts” — which actually means, helping him put together gifts for his famous friends. He’s more than happy in here to roast Colin Jost as well as Martin, and we’re sure that some of this will continue in the episode himself. It is so interesting in that to get burned by Short is almost a rite of passage — it is never upsetting and instead, it just leads to a massive smile being on your face.

Hopefully, this episode will also satisfy everyone who is stuck waiting a long time to see Only Murders back — it has been renewed for a season 5, but we don’t tend to imagine that production will kick off until either late winter or early spring.

What do you most want to see from Martin Short moving into this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode?

