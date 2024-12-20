Saturday Night Live promo: Martin Short wants more Christmas

As many of you may be aware at this point, a new episode of Saturday Night Live is coming this weekend and by all accounts, it should be great. How can it not when you’ve got the iconic Martin Short coming back to the show?

First and foremost, we should note that this is the episode that officially puts him into the running for the five-timers’ club, at least by our accounting. It is tricky with the Only Murders in the Building star, given that he has appeared on the show in so many forms over the years but not always as the host. Just giving him the Christmas episode in the 50th anniversary season just shows how much they value him.

If you want to get a new laugh heading into the episode, all you have to do is visit the link here. This is where you can see another preview that showcases Short’s humor, as well as him riffing on the apparent quality of the script. A lot of this is familiar schtick to a lot of diehard fans of the actor, but this is also why he love him. Nobody can do his brand of comedy better than him, which can be sweet one moment and totally unhinged the next.

This promo also features musical guest Hozier and also Kenan Thompson, one of the few people out there who we think can legitimately keep up well with Marty when he is going a hundred miles an hour. We imagine that there will be some other familiar faces who turn up this weekend — sure, Steve Martin is a possibility, but we could also imagine a few other people from seasons past wanting to work with him.

What do you most want to see from Martin Short on Saturday Night Live when it airs?

