When Calls the Heart season 12: Will Kayla Wallace return?

Is there a good chance that you will see Kayla Wallace on When Calls the Heart season 12 at some point? Let’s just say this: The possibility is there!

Now, will it be a full-time thing? Let’s just say that is pretty darn unlikely at this point. The actress is a series regular on Landman, which has gone on to be a huge hit for Paramount+ — that has to be top priority, especially since she is a main cast member there. However, that does not necessarily rule out a return trip to Hope Valley entirely.

Speaking to People Magazine in a new interview, Wallace indicates that she “might have an appearance” as Fiona in season 12, while also mentioning that her real-life marriage to Kevin McGarry does make it all the more likely that she could be back here and there:

“My husband’s on that show, so it’s still very much in my life … And we’re friends with a lot of the cast. It’s never a goodbye … It’s just always like — can it work out with whatever’s going on in my life that year?”

While it may be a bummer for some Hearties out there that they do not get to see that much of Fiona these days, it feels like this was easily the best-case scenario for Wallace as an actress. After all, there are a lot of different things that you should remember for the time being. While When Calls the Heart is a loving and fun environment, there also wasn’t a lot of screen-time available amidst a large cast. On Landman Kayla has a larger role and an opportunity to be seen by an enormous audience. The show is also a part of the pop-culture zeitgeist in a pretty substantial way and feels like a lock for renewal.

